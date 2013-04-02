Two Huge Improvements Are Coming To Smartphones

Arlette/FlickrGood news for smartphone users!



Soon, iPhones and Galaxies and whatever else you use will be better in two big ways that will improve their basic usage.

Call quality is going to get a lot better. Last month, T-Mobile announced it would begin selling iPhones. It’s trying to differentiate itself with better voice quality. In response, AT&T says its going to come out with something called HD Voice. Hooray, competition!

Screens will shatter, crack, and scratch less. Currently, iPhone screens are made with something called Gorilla Glass. It was a huge leap forward when invented, but now there’s something better called Saphire. According to MIT’s technology review, “Sapphire is harder than any other natural material except diamond; by some measures, it’s three times stronger than Gorilla Glass, and it is also about three times more scratch resistant.”

