Two Hospitalized At San Francisco Post Office, Hazardous Materials Team At Hospital

SFFD hazmat entering hospital. Role unknown. twitter.com/WayneFreedman/…

— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 9, 2013

San Francisco firefighters are responding to a possible hazardous materials situation at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, a fire department spokeswoman told ABC News.

Earlier a post office near the hospital was closed after two employees were hospitalized.

Fire spokeswoman Mindy Talmadge told ABC that crews at the hospital are “testing a substance on somebody’s clothing.”

We’ll have more as information becomes available.

3 hazmat team members have all come out of #SF St. Francis Hospital.1 ambulance already left,no official word yet. twitter.com/StephChuang/st…

— Stephanie Chuang (@StephChuang) May 9, 2013

Hazmat team going into #SF St. FrancisMemorial Hospital. Reports of white powder/substance found. @nbcbayarea twitter.com/StephChuang/st…

— Stephanie Chuang (@StephChuang) May 9, 2013

— Stephanie Chuang (@StephChuang) May 9, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.