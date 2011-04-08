Two Guys You've Never Heard Of Are Handling The Budget Negotiations

The first is House Speaker John Boehner’s top aide, Barry Jackson. The second is Majority Leader Harry Reid’s top advisor, David Krone. All of the legislative and budgetary accounting work funnels down to them. It’s their job to “work out the details.”



How do we know this? The Washington Post says so in a longish article about the dynamic duo.

The article about Mssrs. Jackson and Krone, in fact, is a classic rendition of a very particular form of Washington journalism known as the source-greaser. The purpose of a source-greaser is to ingratiate the reporter and the institution that he or she represents with the subject(s) being reported on.

So it was, for instance, that back in 2008 the press corps described everyone who worked for the Obama campaign as “super-smart” and “savvy” and possessed of “unique political skills.” Source-greasing! Actually, most of them were reasonably smart and about as savvy as the next fellow. None of them possessed or possesses “unique political skills.” But that’s not the point. The point is that the reporter greases the source and the source, duly obliged, helps the reporter later on down the road.

Today’s exquisite source-greaser is something of a first, in that it was printed last night for the express purpose of getting The Washington Post a jump on a story today. Specifically, the story revolves around a simple question: will the Federal government shut down or not? The first people who could probably definitively answer that question, one way or the other, are Mssrs. Jackson and Krone.

So the Post lays it on thick in the profile. Both men are seasoned veterans, canny pols, possessed of great insight and sagacity. They know the big picture, the little picture, the sort of middle-sized picture too. They basically know everything. And they’re loyal and true and decent and good guys. And they’re friends, so it’s like a bro-mance thing. And on and on it goes.

We’ll see if it works!

