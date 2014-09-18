Here's A Photo Of Two Guys Standing On The Side Of The Road Begging For Money For Their Startup

When it comes to raising some cash for a startup, most people try to get backing from a venture firm. Others try to get some help from friends and family.

Or if you’re these guys, you do it the old-fashioned way.

On Sand Hill – novel fundraising strategy. Bet they get a meeting for pure scrappiness. pic.twitter.com/ugdd69BPBz

— Drea Thomas (@drdrea) September 17, 2014

And

this isn’t the first time they have asked for funding, according to Reddit user gold3nwolf. They were spotted on University Avenue, near the Stanford Campus, this past July.

Closetclicks is like a social virtual closet. You can add outfits to your “closet,” and your friends can tell you whether they like your selections. Check out a video of how it works below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Good luck out there, Closetclicks!

(H/T Alexia Tsotsis)

