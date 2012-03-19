Two Guys Kissed At A Rick Santorum Rally, Then Got Thrown Out To Applause From The Crowd

Michael Brendan Dougherty

From Louis Peitzman at Gawker, comes the story of two guys who apparently wanted to protest at a Rick Santorum rally. 

They kissed, and one of them took a bow before they were thrown out to cheers from the crowd of ‘USA! USA!’ 

For a second it looks like one of them could just be an unattractive woman in a green Chicago Blackhawks jersey, but it is apparently a wig. 

