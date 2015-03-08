Two guys experience porn in virtual reality and have wildly different reactions

The biggest companies in the world — Facebook, Samsung, HTC, and plenty of others — are pouring millions of dollars into virtual reality. So far, we’ve mostly seen games, but two lucky men were recently able to experience pornography in virtual reality. And both men had vastly different experiences.

After playing a few games with Samsung’s Gear VR, Kotaku’s Nathan Grayson was given a chance to try out virtual reality porn thanks to game developer Vander Caballero, who was the creative director on the popular puzzle game Papo & Yo.

Grayson watched a virtual reality porn film Caballero had downloaded — “it was a real person in a real environment,” even though he was able to have complete control of how he viewed his surroundings.

Here’s Grayson:

It was breakfast-themed. Sunlight lazily streamed into a white-walled kitchen as a red-haired woman stripped on a table that I — or my “avatar” — was seated at. Occasionally she took sips from a glass of orange juice because thematic consistency or something, I guess. As she slowly shrugged out of a thin white shirt, she frequently made eye contact with “me,” whispered and giggled playfully, teased touch but withheld sensation. She got close. Really close. If she were a real person, we’d have been nose-to-nose. It was weirdly uncomfortable. My brain — only partially aware that what it was experiencing wasn’t real — surged its synapses with mixed signals, ones usually reserved for awkward encounters with actual humans. “Who is this person? You just met her. Why is she right in your face? Please step back please step back please step back she’s not stepping back. Why can’t you step back?” I could count the moments of eye contact in eternities, it felt so awkward. I am sometimes scared of people — especially when I can’t talk to them. VR porn triggered that reaction hardcore. The illusion that she was a real human broke when she got even closer. My body was so confused by the lack of heat — no warm breath on the nape of my neck, not even a single heartbeat — that I felt it as a phantom sensation. I realised that I didn’t feel like I was with another person so much as I was being “stroked” by the intangible ghost hand of some eerie automaton, a one-size-fits-all skeleton wearing intimacy’s skin, paying no heed as said skin sloughed away to reveal its true nature. Grayson said virtual reality porn was “effective, even if only briefly,” since his brain was really tricked into thinking it was dealing with another person. But he still felt it was “really confusing and kinda weird.

Still, Grayson ran into another person who had tried VR porn that same day. This person chose to remain anonymous, but he told Grayson he had a much more positive experience with VR porn:

She looked me in the eye and leaned in and said, ‘I love you, baby.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that was amazing.’ And then I realised I’d only had that experience with a few girlfriends in my life. That’s when I realised this shit is crazy. To connect with a human you need so many things, and this achieved it almost immediately. This girl was there with me, and she recognised me, and she appreciated me.

So, while the VR porn made Grayson a bit more uncomfortable than the second person who tried it, both were able to say it was extremely “convincing,” albeit a little bit awkward.

