Two Grandsons Of Jack Brabham Keep The Motor Racing Legend's Name Alive On The Track

Sir Jack’s grandson Matthew is aiming for a racing career. Image: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography.

Australian motor racing legend, Sir Jack Brabham passed away earlier today aged 88 but his legacy will continue with the family’s motor racing dynasty now spanning three generations.

Brabham’s three sons and two grandsons have all raced cars around some of the world’s best tracks.

One member of the third Brabham racing generation, 20-year-old Matthew, is already showing promise winning the 2013 Pro Mazda title and was the 2012 USF200 Champion. He said his goal is to be an F1 world champion and Indy 500 winner.

Brabham’s other grandson Sam, also 20, is climbing the racing ranks with a victory in the 2014 Formula Ford Championship race, becoming the only family member to win the event. He said his ambition is to be a Formula 1 World Champion.

His three sons have all had wins with Gary taking out the British Formula 3000 Championship in 1989, Geoffrey winning the Le Mans 24-hour race in 1993, and David taking first place in the same race in 2009.

