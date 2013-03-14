Two Gold Bugs Got Destroyed During A Debate Over The Dollar

Joe Weisenthal
steve forbes

At an event in New York tonight, economists, investors, and economics publishers debated the question of whether the US needed a policy of a “strong” dollar.

On the one side were two known hard money fans: Steve Forbes and Jim Grant, who both favour a gold standard.

On the other side were economist Frederic Mishkin and hedge funder John Taylor.

Anyway, it sounds like the gold bugs got their clocks cleaned.

Bloomberg’s Michael McKee tweeted up a storm.

