Two Gold Bugs Got Destroyed During A Debate Over The Dollar

At an event in New York tonight, economists, investors, and economics publishers debated the question of whether the US needed a policy of a “strong” dollar.



On the one side were two known hard money fans: Steve Forbes and Jim Grant, who both favour a gold standard.

On the other side were economist Frederic Mishkin and hedge funder John Taylor.

Anyway, it sounds like the gold bugs got their clocks cleaned.

Bloomberg’s Michael McKee tweeted up a storm.

Mishkin cites Anna Schwartz research showing slower growth slower under gold. Grant not impressed by Anna Schwartz. @iq2us #strongdollar — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) March 14, 2013

Forbes then gets history wrong: says going off gold standard in 1930s didn’t work. In fact, strong growth followed. @iq2us #strongdollar — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) March 14, 2013

Mishkin to Grant: no serious scholar disagrees there was more volatility under classic gold standard… @iq2us #strongdollar — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) March 14, 2013

Grant: there’s no linear improvement in monetary policy. We’ve gone backward into dark ages. @iq2us #strongdollar — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) March 14, 2013

Grant cites “Little House on the Prairie” anecdote to counter Mishkin’s Anna Schwartz research. @iq2us #strongdollar — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) March 14, 2013

Sort of not sorry #strongdollar debate is over. Was hoping for more facts from Forbes/Grant. Actually, would have liked any facts. @iq2us — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) March 14, 2013

Audience vote: Mishkin/Taylor win easily. Though neither side really supported a “strong” dollar. @iq2us #strongdollar — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) March 14, 2013

