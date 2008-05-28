Two Girls Gone Wild Sue Rolling Stone Claiming Mag Published Photos Without Their Consent

The Hollywood Reporter, Esq writes: What do Rolling Stone Magazine and Girls Gone Wild have in common? According to a new lawsuit filed in an Illinois county court, two women are claiming that the music magazine published photos of them topless without permission. Most of the non-celebrities were blurred, but the magazine must have overlooked these two, who are now seeking at least $30,000 in damages. Read more from The Hollywood Reporter, Esq.



