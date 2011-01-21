Two Fresh Headlines To Scare The Living Daylights Out Of Muni Investors

Photo: Ibiblio.org

Another night, another pair of headlines that won’t help the muni bond flow situation.Exhibit A: NYT: State Bankruptcy Option Is Sought, Quietly.



Basically at the behest of Newt Gingrich, Senators and Congressmen in DC are looking for a new law that would allow states to declare bankruptcy and restructure their debts including to (actually especially to) unionized public workers.

Exhibit B: Reuters: California Governor Declares Fiscal Emergency.

Well, that one’s kinda obvious, no?

So yeah, expect this chart to get even more dramatic.

