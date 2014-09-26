Fox News Host Wonders If Female Fighter Pilot Bombing In Syria Counts As 'Boobs On The Ground'

Two Fox News co-hosts just ridiculed a fighter pilot for being a woman.

During the Wednesday airing of “The Five,” co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Eric Bolling made fun of Arab Emirates Maj. Mariam Al Mansouri, who is participating in the coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State jihadist group.

“Problem is, after she bombed it, she couldn’t park it,” Gutfeld said.

“Would that be considered boobs on the ground, or no?” asked Bolling.

View the segment below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Politico)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.