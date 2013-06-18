Two Former HTC Execs Just Launched A Phone-Building Startup Designed To 'Disrupt The Status Quo'

The smartphone market just got a bit more crowded.



Kazam is a new smartphone manufacturer that just launched, and they’re looking to wedge themselves into the European market.

We first saw the news over at CNET.

Kazam will be helmed by two former HTC executives: Michael Coombes and James Atkins.

Coombes, who worked as head of sales at HTC, will now take the lead as CEO of Kazam. Atkins, who worked as U.K. marketing head at HTC, will be chief marketing officer.

The company is interested in creating a “stunning design, robust hardware, and intuitive technology, underpinned with improved customer service.”

While the European market is dominated by manufacturers such as Samsung and Apple, Atkins isn’t worried.

“There is a real opportunity for a new mobile brand to disrupt the status quo,” Atkins said to CNET. “We are passionate about delivering a truly positive mobile experience that doesn’t just stop once you’ve bought the phone.”

Kazam expects to release a smartphone line by the end of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.