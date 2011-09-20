Two Florida Men Face Prison Time After Stealing 260 Baby Alligators

Two Florida men were arrested last Thursday after authorities found the duo hiding sacks filled with about 260 alligator hatchlings on their airboat, according to The Miami Herald.



Illegal possessing/capturing of hatchling alligators is a third-degree felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“Unfortunately, there is an illegal market for hatchling alligators, and people who participate in this type of poaching have no regard for our resources or the laws that protect them,” said an FWC officer in a statement.

After the reptile thieves were placed behind bars, the baby alligators were returned safely to warm waters by authorities. All in day’s work.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

