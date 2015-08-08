There are 2 genius ways to cool your beer down in under 15 minutes

There’s nothing worse than going to grab a beer and realising you don’t have any cold ones. Warm beer? No thanks.

You might think you only have 2 options: Put the beer in the fridge and wait for an hour, or load a glass with ice and drink a watery pint. Neither sound great.

Thankfully for beer lovers there are 2 easy ways to cool your beer down in less than 15 minutes. Because it’s International Beer Day and no one should have to drink warm or watered down beer, keep reading to see the easy hacks.

Paper Towel Freezer Method

There’s been some debate over the effectiveness of this method, but it has always worked for me. Take a wet paper towel or two and wrap it around your beer before sticking it in the freezer. Make sure the paper towels are soaked but not dripping.

When you put a damp paper towel inside a dry, cold environment like the freezer, the water will both rapidly evaporate and cool. Because the damp paper towel is wrapped around the beer, the surface area of the paper towel works to cool the beer faster than the surrounding air could do alone. Here’s a good explainer for why it works.

Your beer should be cold in under 15 minutes, and if you’re desperate for a drink, 10 minutes will do the trick.

Just make sure to set an alarm and don’t forget about your beer — it will explode if it freezes.

Salt, Water, and Ice Method

If you need to cool down a lot of beers in under five minutes, take your cooler (or a big bowl) and fill it with ice, salt (think handfuls), and water.

Salt lowers the freezing point of water. This will cool the beer down within 5-7 minutes.

Now go drink your cold beer responsibly.

