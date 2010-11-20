Two Hilarious Fake Startups From Last Night's 30 Rock And The Office

Impressive projections.

Photo: wuphf.com

Last night’s episodes of 30 Rock and The Office each featured a fake startup site. They’re scarily accurate to what we hear from the real startups out there.And NBC was kind enough to turn them into actual websites.



First was Pronouncify from 30 Rock. The site claims to teach you how to pronounce any word with the perfect American accent. (It’s really Alec Baldwin’s character, Jack Donaghy). The sign up process is hilarious. Enter your name, city, state (Red or Blue), and income (above six figures or “Democrat”).

We answered honestly and were denied access. Guess why.

Last night’s episode of The Office focused on the fake startup wuphf.com, created by the character Ryan. NBC put together a great parody website: It’s essentially a giant sales pitch for investors that includes absurd profit projections (+250% by Q5), a self-serving bio about the CEO, and almost no details about what Wuphf actually does. It all sounds a little too close to reality for some of the startups we see.

If you missed out, you can catch last night’s episodes of 30 Rock and The Office on Hulu. Here’s a clip from The Office explaining Wuphf:



