How to set up two-factor authentication on Facebook to help protect your account

Rafael Henrique/Getty Images You can set up two-factor authentication on Facebook in a few simple steps through SMS on your phone or a third-party app.

Two-factor authentication on Facebook adds an extra level of security to your social media account by connecting it with another device.

If someone tries to sign in from an unfamiliar device, the two-factor authentication will send a unique code to either your mobile device or a third-party authentication app.

We all know someone who has had their Facebook account hacked â€” probably an uncle or a grandparent. To prevent any sort of hacking taking place on your account, it is important to set up two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication provides social media users an extra layer of security for their accounts by connecting them to different devices or applications. Facebook allows its users to set up two-factor authentication using their phone numbers or with a third-party authentication app. Here’s how to do both.

How to set up two-factor authentication on Facebook using a mobile device

1. Open the Facebook app on your device.

2. Select the three horizontal dots menu icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Scroll down the list and tap “Settings & Privacy.” In the dropdown menu, select “Settings.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Under ‘Settings & Privacy,’ select ‘Settings.’

4. Under “Security,” select “Security and Login.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap ‘Security and Login.’

5. Next, select “Use two-factor authentication.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap ‘Use two-factor authentication.’

6. Under “Select a Security Method,” select “Text Message (SMS).”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap on the ‘Text Message (SMS)’ option.

7. Enter your phone number, then select “Continue.”

8. A six-digit code will be sent to your device. Enter it in the text box and then select “Continue.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Enter the code that was texted to you and hit ‘Continue.’

9. Two-factor authentication should now be enabled for your phone. When Facebook recognises an unfamiliar device attempting to log into your account, it will send this code to your phone.

How to set up two-factor authentication on Facebook using a third-party app

1. Open the Facebook app on your device.

2. Select the three horizontal dots menu icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Settings” from the list of menu options.

4. Under “Security,” select “Security and Login.”

5. Next, select “Use two-factor authentication.”

6. Under “Add a Backup Method,” select “Authentication App.” Facebook will recommend a third-party authentication app if you don’t already have one installed on your device.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Authentication App.’

7. If you already have a third-party app installed, use the QR code or copy and paste the code into your authentication app.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Scan the QR code, select ‘Set up on same device,’ or copy and paste the code into your authenticator app.

8. Select “Continue” and a pop-up will say that Facebook wants to open your already-installed app. Select “Open.”

8. Enter the confirmation code in the text box and then select “Continue.”

9. You should now be able to receive access codes from your third-party authentication app anytime you try to log into Facebook from an unfamiliar account.

