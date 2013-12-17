Two More High-Level Executives Are Leaving BlackBerry

Mario Tama/Getty Images Former BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins, who left the company earlier this year.

Two more executives will be out shortly at BlackBerry, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company’s vice president of global sales Rick Costanzo will be gone by early next year and mergers and acquisitions boss Chris Wormald will leave before 2013 is over. These two departures are on top of three other big exits a few weeks ago. BlackBerry’s chief marketing office, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer have left the company.

BlackBerry’s former CEO Thorsten Heins resigned this year too. He was replaced by an interim CEO, John S. Chen.

