Two Excellent Bank Bonus Offers

Here’s an updated snapshot of the two most popular bank bonus deals on Outlaw over the past 72 hours, as ranked by pageview traffic.



1. ING DIRECT $50 Bonus — When you sign up for a new, no-fee ING checking account through that link, your account will be credited with a $50 bonus from the bank. You can earn up to an additional $500 by referring friends through their referral system; each friend you refer who ends up opening an account receives a $25 bonus. Remember, this is taxable income, and will be batched as part of your year-end interest earned for the checking account.

2. Chase Freedom $150 Bonus — This is for a limited time only and could end at any time; the usual bonus is $100 after spending $500 on your new Freedom VISA credit card, but through this link you’ll get $150 after spending that initial $500. This is a great bank bonus all-around, since there’s no annual fee and the card includes 0% intro APR for qualified applicants. You also earn 1% cash back on purchases using Freedom, and 5% cash back in rotating quarterly categories.

Potential total bonuses: $150 + $50 = $200. (Or $700, I suppose, if you refer the maximum number of friends to ING DIRECT… that would take some work, though!)

So, if you’re in the market for a new checking account or card, you might as well get a sweet bonus while you’re at it. I do not, however, condone signing up for an account purely to grab the bonus — I used to do this, and it’s simply not worth the hassle. Having too many accounts all over the place becomes cumbersome and annoying to keep track of, unless you use a personal finance service like Mint.com or keep very good records.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has financial relationships with numerous banks and card issuers, including Chase, ING and Barclays Bank.

