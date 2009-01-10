Two Ex-Microsoft Search Execs Go To eBay (EBAY)

Two top executives behind Microsoft (MSFT) search have ended up at eBay (EBAY).

In 2006, Microsoft search gurus Christopher Payne and Dane Glasgow left Microsoft to start Positronic.net. We’re not all that clear on what Positronic did, the company’s “about” page doesn’t add much detail and Mary Jo Foley describes Positronic’s work as “all about machine-learning and data-mining.”

Whatever Positronic was up to, the company was acquired by eBay, eBay today confirms. The duo will join eBay’s executive team, Payne as eBay’s VP of search, Glasgow as VP of engineering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.