Two Escaped Water Buffalo Just Ran Down A Busy Sydney Street

Simon Thomsen

The inner-Sydney suburb of Newtown held its own running of the bulls this morning when two water buffalo, which were being used in a TV commercial, escaped and ran down busy King Street at about 10am today.

Fire and Rescue firefighters came across the animals on Carillon Avenue and the quick-thinking firies used their ladders to corral the buffalo in the front yard of a house and animal wranglers from the set, who were seen chasing them down street on a cart, took them away.

Even for bohemian Newtown, where unusual sights are not unusual, it was a strange moment.

