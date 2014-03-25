Two Escaped Water Buffalo Just Ran Down A Busy Sydney Street

The inner-Sydney suburb of Newtown held its own running of the bulls this morning when two water buffalo, which were being used in a TV commercial, escaped and ran down busy King Street at about 10am today.

Fire and Rescue firefighters came across the animals on Carillon Avenue and the quick-thinking firies used their ladders to corral the buffalo in the front yard of a house and animal wranglers from the set, who were seen chasing them down street on a cart, took them away.

Even for bohemian Newtown, where unusual sights are not unusual, it was a strange moment.

Great shot of two water buffalo charging down #KingSt, #Newtown. Thanks to our viewer Demet for sending it in! #9News pic.twitter.com/qtFnuOFrEn — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) March 24, 2014

Interesting sight in a Newtown front yard. They look at home, no? Fireys and wranglers trying to get them home. pic.twitter.com/lvJTXbS1D7 — Damien Smith (@DamienSmith_7) March 24, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.