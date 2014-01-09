Two England Cricketers Talked A Man Down From A Bridge In Sydney: Report

Stuart Broad of England is congratulated by Matt Prior after getting the wicket of Shane Watson of Australia during day one of the Third Ashes Test. Photo: Getty/Quinn Rooney

Two English test cricketers reportedly talked a man down from a bridge in Sydney, staying with the man for almost an hour until police arrived.

England’s Daily Telegraph says players Matt Prior and Stuart Broad noticed the man preparing to jump from the Pyrmont Bridge in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, near the team hotel.

“We just did what anybody would do in that situation,” said Prior.

“We were trying to help a bloke who was struggling and in a bad way. I look back and I’m just glad we left the bar when we did and we were there for him.”

