Two drivers in Sydney just got booked for playing Pokémon Go

Don’t play and drive. Photo: David Gannon/ AFP/ Getty Images.

OK, the Pokémon Go trend is getting out of hand.

We’d heard reports of car accidents caused by people allegedly playing Pokémon GO while driving but now NSW police are actually fining drivers for playing the game behind the wheel.

“What do you get when you mix driving & Pokémon Go? $325 and 4 Demerit Points,” the NSW police tweeted this afternoon after detecting two drivers playing the mobile game this morning.

What do you get when you mix driving & Pokémon Go? $325 and 4 Demerit Points. Police detect 2 drivers in 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/PaIwIRVCa5 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) July 14, 2016



Of significant concern to officers were two incidents at Cabramatta, where the drivers of two vehicles were engaged in playing a game on their mobile phones while driving.

Both drivers were P-platers.

The first, a 17 year-old male, was caught on John St in Cabramatta at 9am. The second, a 17 year-old female, was caught in the same location at around 11.30am.

In both cases, each driver was fined $325 and deducted four demerit points — meaning those P-platers just lost their license.

“For younger drivers to take their licence for granted, by playing a game on a phone while driving, suggests poor judgement not only on themselves, but also on those that taught them to drive,” said assistant commissioner John Hartley.

“It is simply just not good enough to engage in this sort of behaviour.”

