Two Dogs Founder Duncan MacGillivray, 66, Dies On Holiday

Kangaroo Island Pure Grain managing director Duncan MacGillivray

Duncan MacGillivray, the man who changed Australian drinking habits 20 years ago when he created the Two Dogs alcoholic lemonade, has died suddenly while on holiday in Bali of suspected cardiac arrest. He was 66.

In 1993, the South Australian agriculture entrepreneur, who owned a pub at the time, tried brewing up surplus lemons, creating the world’s first alcoholic lemonade, naming the product after the punchline to a lewd joke.

It became a marketing phenomenon and the company was sold to Pernod Ricard.

He went on to found Longview Vineyard Wines in the Adelaide Hills, and more recently, Kangaroo Island Pure Grain, a GM-free brand attracting premium prices for growers on the small island. He served as a board member of the Premier’s Food Council and the Premier’s Wine Council and was patron of The Hutt Street Centre Foundation in Adelaide, a charity supporting the city’s homeless.

Federal MP Mayo and Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Jamie Biggs tweeted the news early today, expressing his condolences.

Very sad news SA entrepreneur Duncan MacGillivray has suddenly passed away whilst holidaying in Bali. My thoughts are with his family. — Jamie Briggs (@BriggsJamie) January 14, 2014

Mr MacGillivray is survived by his wife, Oopy, and four children.

