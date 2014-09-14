Two People In Their 60s Are Dead After Their Plane Crashed At Mudgee Airport

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Two people are dead after a plane crash at Mudgee Airport in central west NSW.

The plane is believed to have crashed upon landing, Nine News reports.

NSW Police confirmed a man in his 60s died in the crash.

A passenger, a woman also in her 60s, was pulled from the aircraft by paramedics but died at the scene.

Forensic police and Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators have established a crime scene at the airport.

