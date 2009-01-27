Two Days Left To Enter The Twitter Revenue Model Contest

Twitter is looking for yet another round of funding and it still doesn’t make any money. We need to fix this now!



Fortunately there are still two days left to enter our Create A Twitter Revenue Model Contest.

We’ll post the winner’s plan and resume here, as well as email both to Twitter CEO Ev Williams. We’ll also demand Ev strongly consider evaluating our winner for a possible job at Twitter. No promises, though.

Entrants are required to:

Create a slide show presentation illustrating their plan and product.

Walk us through how a sale would go down.

Say how much revenue their plan would produce after one, five and 10 years.

Come up with and answer five FAQs that would challenge their plan.

Deadline for entry is Wednesday January 28. Plans should be submitted to [email protected]

