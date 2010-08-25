The Argument That Traders Shouldn't Be Arrested For "Cracking" A Brokerage's Algorithm Is Wrong

For a year from March 2007 to March 2008, the U.S. brokerage firm Timber Hill apparently had one of its algorithms “cracked” by two day traders who essentially tricked the market maker’s algo into mis-pricing shares of three companies, says Financial Planning.



Svend Egil Larsen and Peder Veiby, who have been charged with “market manipulation” and face up to six years in jail if convicted, say they did “not act with the intent to commit price manipulation in the legal sense.”

But according to Financial Planning:

The two traders conducted more than 2,200 purchase and sale orders which were “not real” and jacked up or down the price of the shares in three Norwegian companies before taking a profit.

Details on how exactly the traders “cracked” the brokerage’s algo or how they profited are unclear but it appears to be the same way algos are accused of profiting – by submitting false bids they never intend to trade on just to inflate or deflate the price for a short time and later profit.

So it’s not surprising that the traders’ arrest has brought with it the unfair criticism that the brokerage house is acting hypocritically.

From Financial Planning:

Algorithms are used by high frequency traders all the time to artificially push the bid or offer price of a stock by sending fake indications of orders. But the activities of the two day traders are being cited in local Norwegian press as the first case of private investors reverse engineering a brokerage firm’s algorithm.

Zerohedge sums up this argument perfectly. They say that the algos trade the same way these two human traders did, yet never get in trouble:

Algos merely seek to push the bid or the offer in a given direction, with no intent of ever crossing a trade, all for the sole purpose of sending false indications of bulk orders coming.

So when humans do it, they end up going to jail; when our own system, which is geared to push stocks ever higher, does it – it is perfectly ok.

But here’s why the day traders’ trickery should really not be seen as reverse engineering. One, because algos aren’t necessarily programmed to make false bids on which to later profit on purpose (like the traders allegedly did) and as a result, when algos produce bids that aren’t accepted, that stock’s price spreads narrow (because that should be the real price the market is willing to pay), making the market more efficient and probably not harming anyone.

When the two traders allegedly “cracked” the algo, they made the market less efficient (because they allegedly named some arbitrary price) and harmed the brokerage and the three companies whose share prices they manipulated (the three Norwegian companies were Hafslund, Wilh. Wilhelmsen and Odfjell, according to Financial Planning).

And two, because the traders are much more likely to have been “front-running” the company. If they did actually “crack” the algo, and knew what the algo was going to do a couple of minutes ahead of time, then they ripped off the company.

An algo has no idea who’s willing to buy a stock at $X 3 minutes from now. They can flood the market and hope, but that’s it.

One thing that may help the trader’s argument is how little money they made over the course of a year:

Veiby earned 250,000 Norwegian kroner ($40,698) in the alleged scam while Larsen earned 160,000 Norwegian kroner ($26,056).

