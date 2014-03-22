Two Danish Artists Have Built A Magical Village For The Biennale Of Sydney

Randi & Katrine’s The Village, 2014. Installation view of the 19th Biennale of Sydney at Cockatoo Island courtesy the artists Photo: Ben Symons

The 19th Biennale of Sydney opens across the city today and one of the more amazing works, which you don’t need to be Robert Hughes to understand, is a work simply titled ‘The Village’, by Copenhagen-based duo Katrine Malinovsky and Randi Jørgensen.

It’s an anthropomorphised, Disneyland-esque houses from a traditional Danish village, set within the slightly spooky former turbine hall on Cockatoo Island, where a number of installations are based.

You enter the village through a 12-metre high town gate. Five houses with human-like features face each other, the windows winking. It’s a frolicsome work, which the duo say continues their work with architecture as a physical and mental space.

The theme for Biennale is ‘You Imagine What You Desire’ and Denmark is well represented among the 90 artists with three video artists: Eva Koch, Ann Lislegaard, and Søren Thilo Funder exhibiting.

Koch’s with a waterfall installation ‘I am the river’ is the most striking: life-sized, projection of the Icelandic waterfall Gljufrabui, accompanied by a roaring soundtrack – an artificial nature that challenges ideas of modern worship.

The 19th Biennale of Sydney runs until June 9 and is on at various locations, including Carriageworks, the Art Gallery of NSW, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and Artspace in Woolloomooloo.

Eva Koch; I AM THE RIVER, 2012

video installation. Courtesy the artist; Martin Asbæk Gallery, Copenhagen; and Galería Magda Bellotti, Madrid Photo: Lea Nielsen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.