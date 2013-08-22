Two Charts That Should Make You Concerned About Asian Debt

From Morgan Stanley, here are two charts that should have you a bit concerned about corporate debt in Asia.

First, Corporate Asia is the most leveraged in the world.

And second, growth is slowing, while real interest rates (borrowing costs) are rising.

So between massive leverage, slowing growth and rising rates… there are some reasons to be concerned.

