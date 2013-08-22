Two Charts That Should Make You Concerned About Asian Debt

Joe Weisenthal

From Morgan Stanley, here are two charts that should have you a bit concerned about corporate debt in Asia.

First, Corporate Asia is the most leveraged in the world.

Asian leverageMorgan Stanley

And second, growth is slowing, while real interest rates (borrowing costs) are rising.

Screen Shot 2013 08 21 at 9.12.53 PMMorgan Stanley

So between massive leverage, slowing growth and rising rates… there are some reasons to be concerned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.