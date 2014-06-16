Janet Yellen Is Looking At Charts That Should Make All The Bulls Nervous

It’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) week.

On Wednesday, the Fed will give its next policy update. It’s widely expected to continue its “tapering” of monthly asset purchases by $US10 billion, as it winds down the quantitative easing policy that was instituted in the depth of the economic crisis.

The best preview of the week comes from economist Tim Duy, whose post you should read here.

But we wanted to pull out two of Tim’s charts, because they’re particularly important in showing how the Fed thinks about policy.

The first shows the trajectory of the unemployment rate versus what economists estimate as the “natural” rate of unemployment, if the economy were operating at full capacity. As the unemployment rate comes closer to the natural level, the Fed is less inclined toward promoting easy policy, because when employment is full employees have greater wage bargaining power and inflation can rise.

The next chart shows inflation against the Fed’s stated goals. Once again, you see that the Fed is getting close to its inflation goals, which means the Fed will have less need for easy monetary policy.

Both of those charts say the same thing, which is that the Fed isn’t that far from hitting its goals for inflation and unemployment levels.

You might think the economy is weak and that accommodative policy is warranted. But from the Fed’s standpoint, it’s not that far from where it wants to be.

This should make the bulls uncomfortable.

One of the most bullish forces in the market has been the accommodative stance from the Fed. As the Fed nears its goals, the Fed will have less reason to bullish.

