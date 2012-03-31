It Turns Out RIM And Microsoft Are Much More Invested In R&D Than Apple

A bigger percentage of Microsoft’s workforce 51% is in R&D than Apple’s, 39%, according to LinkedIn data.



53% of RIM’s workforce is in R&D.

This seems counter-intuitive.

Maybe RIM and Microsoft employ a lot of R&D people because it is desperate to figure out what’s next, while Apple is pretty confident it already knows.

