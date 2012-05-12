Well, These Two Brutal Charts Aren't Going To Help Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson's Cause

The reporting by Kara Swisher is that the Yahoo board is taking the temperature of Yahoo employees to see if they will still happily work for Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson, now that he has explained why, for years, his public bio listed a computer science degree that he does not have.



If that’s the case, we have some bad news for Thompson. Employees are not happy. They want him gone and they are heading for the door.

A company called WikiOrgCharts.com emailed more than 1,000 Yahoo employees and asked them to complete a survey about their reaction to CEO Scott Thompson’s bio scandal.

~10% of those surveyed responded, and two charts tell the whole story.

One says that 58.8% of Yahoo’s want him fired:

Another says that a majority of Yahoos are planning to leave the company – 3% in the next three years, 36.4% in the next year, and 12.1% in the next month:

