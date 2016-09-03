How two brothers turned a virtually indestructible cooler into a half-billion-dollar brand

Yeti Coolers was started by two brothers, Roy and Ryan Seiders, in 2006. The fishing enthusiasts were dissatisfied with the coolers on the market at the time that could not keep up with their intense outdoor activities. Over the past decade the brand has developed a cult-like following.

Yeti filed to go public in July. The company’s S-1 revealed $469 million in sales in 2015 which represents a compound annual growth rate of 128% from it’s revenue of $90 million in 2013.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.