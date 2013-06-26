Two Brothers Are Now CEOs Of Rival Ad Agencies [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Rob Buchner was named the new CEO of Interpublic’s Campbell Mithun. He was previously CMO at Publicis’ Fallon, where he worked for the last 24 years. Buchner has another connection to Fallon as well: His brother Mike is the ad agency’s CEO. That pegs the two brothers as CEOs at rival firms. “I’m proud of Rob and no one could be happier for him than me,” Mike Buchner told Ad Age.

Apple is really emphasising that it is based out of California in its new ads.

Ads with gay themes are becoming the norm, says the New York Times.

This is the dirtiest cleaning product ad you’ll see today.

The IAB’s Randall Rothenberg slams Mozilla’s cookie-blocking strategy again.

Eric Bader is the new CMO of RadiumOne. He was most recently the CSO at Initiative.

Digiday wants to remind you that ad tech isn’t really making any money.

