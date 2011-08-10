This New CBS Show Is Going To Make Everyone In America Hate Brooklyn

Despite the laugh track, we’re feeling optimistic about CBS’s new sitcom “Two Broke Girls.”



Or at least we were before we started to get the sense creator Michael Patrick King (one of the people behind “Sex and the City”) is going to rain cringeworthy, a-little-off Brooklyn references all over it.

First off, there’s the stuff in the trailer.

Kat Dennings is forced to toss off a line that equates hipsters’ penchant for knit hats to a love of Coldplay. (No one in Williamsburg has admitted to liking Coldplay in roughly seven years.)

Then there’s the graffiti-splashed subway train with a cheery conductor calling out “Next stop: Greenpoint!”

And today, there’s this bit of casting news in EW — and the way it’s phrased makes us want to die a little bit.

Strapping young actor Nick Zano (Cougar Town, Melrose Place) has landed a recurring guest role on this fall’s CBS promising fall comedy 2 Broke Girls. He’ll play a “brilliant street artist” who goes by the name “Jpeg,” and works part time at a neighbourhood Williamsburg bar, “when he isn’t running across rooftops or hanging from buildings doing his art.”

We just want to say: we’ve never met a “street artist” who has an apartment with a real door, much less the gym membership that would obviously be required for roofhopping and inspiring the descriptor “strapping.”

But we’re sure this guy — (Jpeg, was it? Sure, we’d continue talking to you after you introduced yourself as such) — will put us in our place.

