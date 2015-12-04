Police are investigating two MPs over their expenses, after they were referred by Britain’s parliamentary standards watchdog.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) — tasked with making sure MPs uphold their own rules — announced in March that three MPs had been reported for investigation.

One case has now been dealt with, but the other two referrals are now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.

None of the MPs have been named.

The referral suggests that IPSA found “a reason to suspect that a criminal offence may have been committed,” according to a statement from the group’s compliance officer.

The compliance officer for IPSA said: “During the course of the reporting period I have felt it necessary for the first time during my term of office to refer requests for investigation received from IPSA to the Police.

“As I referred to previously, the Compliance Officer has a joint working agreement with the Metropolitan Police which states: ‘Where, in the exercise of their duties, either IPSA or the Compliance Officer is given a reason to suspect that a criminal offence may have been committed by an MP or a member of an MP’s staff, they shall seek advice from the Commissioner and notify the Metropolitan Police of their suspicions, and hand over any relevant documentation upon request.’

“Three cases have been forwarded to the Metropolitan Police for assessment; one has been finalised and two remain with the police.”

In a statement the Met Police said: “Of the three referrals made to us by IPSA in March 2015, two are being investigated.

“An assessment of the third referral resulted in a 33-year-old woman, an employee of an MP, receiving a caution in April for fraud by false representation.”

IPSA was created following the expenses scandal which rocked British politics in 2009 after The Daily and Sunday Telegraph published evidence of actual and alleged misuse of the permitted allowances of MPs.

Several MPs and Lords faced criminal prosecution as a result of the explosive revelations.

