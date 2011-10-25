Two British Men Charged With "Conspiracy To Murder" Joss Stone

A 34-year-old British man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to murder the soul singer Joss Stone, reports the Daily Mail.



Kevin Liverpool had previously been arrested in June after he was caught behaving suspiciously close to Stone’s home. His 31-year-old accomplice, Junior Bradshaw, has also appeared in court but has yet to plead to any charges.

The two men were caught lingering near to the singer’s house in June. They were found in possession of samurai swords and a body bag. They also had letters that mentioned Stone.

Both men will now remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for August next year.

