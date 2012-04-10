Two British Grads Are Selling Their Faces To Pay Off Student Loan Debt

Photo: Buy My Face

Millennials are coming up with all sorts of innovative ways to fund education and battle student debt.A recent endeavour by two British graduates can now be added to the list—the pair have launched BuyMyFace.com, in which they use their faces as billboards to earn money from companies, reports Marketplace’s Stephen Beard.



The men, Ross Harper and Ed Moyse, launched the site in October as a way to get rid of the $80,000 they collectively owed to student loans.

Each day, they advertise a different organisation on their site by painting the brand’s logo or name on their faces and including a link to the site. Today the pair is advertising for a group called the United Democratic Nations.

Other companies they have advertised for in the six-month span include Ernst & Young, The Salvation Army, and fun apps like CashCal, according to a calendar on the site.

After they paint their faces and publish them on the site, Harper and Moyse go out in public with the logos and engage in fun activities like skydiving, skiing, and go-karting and grab the public’s attention that way, they told Beard.

They’re more than halfway to their goal with raised $50,000 so far.

Though they first started charging a minimum of about USD $1.60 per company, the costs have risen as their popularity increased. For advertising space during the remainder of April, prices range between USD $250 and $750.

For more information about their fun project, check out the pair’s FAQs.

