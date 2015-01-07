Two Bodybuilders Got Into A Heated Argument Over How Many Days There Are In A Week

Like all great conflicts, an argument over how many days there are in the week started out innocuously enough.

Bodybuilder “m1ndless” wanted to know “Is it safe to do a full body workout every other day?”, starting a conversation thread on Bodybuilding.com.

There was some helpful advice that three times a week is enough, before m1ndless trumped Stephen Hawking’s understanding of time announcing that “If I go every other day I will be at the gym 4-5 times a week.”

And that was the Franz Ferdinand moment.

“steviekm3” loaded the gun, saying “That makes no sense. There are only 7 days in a week. If you go every other day that is 3.5 times a week”.

Then “TheJosh” pulled the trigger, saying “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. That is 4 days. How do you go 3.5 times? Do a half workout or something? lol”

TheJosh explained his routine:

Week 1 – Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Week 2 – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. 8 DAYS IN 2 WEEKS In your terms, 8x in 2 weeks = 4 times a week, genius. All Muscle and No Brains? lol

Steviekim3 responded “You double counted Sunday – that is 2 weeks plus 1 day.”

TheJosh was having none of that nonesense:

A week is sunday-sunday. I think you just don’t know how to count, it’s alright, I won’t tell anyone. lol Sunday-Saturday is only 6 days, do you have 6 days weeks where you live?

The skirmish continued with TheJosh explaining a month to his tormentor:

I took the week out to make it more simple for you since you are having such a hard time comprehending simple counting! Is it that hard to admit you’re wrong? If you work out every other day for 31 days, that is 16 days a month, 4 days a week!

The 2008 conversation continues for a total of 129 posts, but sadly, did not lead to world peace.

Here it is. Be careful to only read it every second day.

