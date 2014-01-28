Two Bodies Found On NSW North Coast: Fears Grow For Missing Father & Daughter

Photo: Paul Miller/Getty Images

Volunteers searching for a father and his four-year-old daughter, who’ve been missing since January 11, are reported to have found two bodies in bush adjacent to sand dunes in Pottsville this morning.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that SES volunteers found the bodies while searching for Greg Hutchings, 35, and his daughter Eeva Dorendahl-Hutchings, who have been missing since Mr Hutchings failed to meet Eeva’s mother, Michelle Dorendahl, to hand over his daughter a fortnight ago.

A crime scene has been established. The bodies have not been formally identified.

