Two Bikie 'Associates' Were Told They Are Not Allowed To Be Housemates

Getty/Jonathan Ferrey

A court in Queensland has told two outlaw motorcycle gang “associates” they are not allowed to live together.

Darwin man Jason Trouchet, 39, and Matthew Sward, 25, are on bail charged with affray over a September brawl outside a Broadbeach restaurant, according to AAP.

After they were allegedly involved in the fight, bail conditions meant they were not allowed to have any contact.

Trouchet was also ordered to return home to the Northern Territory before the trial.

But the two applied to the Queensland Supreme Court to be allowed to live together on the Gold Coast again.

Sadly for them, the request was denied.

There is more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.