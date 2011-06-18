Two Big ROH Stars Could Be WWE Bound

The new era of Ring of honour wrestling may have hit a big speed bump, two to be exact. Two of Ring of honour’s biggest stars have reportedly had WWE tryouts and could be finishing up long before ROH TV hits the Sinclair Broadcasting network.



It has been reported that former Ring of honour tag team champions Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli otherwise known as the “Kings of Wrestling” worked out for WWE officials this past Monday and Tuesday night. The loss of the Kings from Ring of honour would be arguably the biggest blow the company has suffered since it lost Nigel McGuinnes and Bryan Danielson around the same time in 2009.

I called dozens of Hero and Claudio matches as a wrestling announcer in CZW and various independent companies. If there is anything shocking about this story it is that it took the WWE this long to realise what talented individuals that these two guys were. For the life of me I haven’t been able to understand why these two guys, especially Hero weren’t signed years ago.

