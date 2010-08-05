The Two Big New Digital Guys Of Conde Nast: Joe Simon And Scott Dadich

Conde’s new CTO: Joe Simon.

Just a few weeks after his promotion to president of Conde Nast, Bob Sauerberg has announced his first big hire: Former Viacom exec Joe Simon for the newly-created position of chief technology officer, which jives with Sauerberg’s directive to develop a new digitally-focused business model for the company.Simon will “lead all digital and technology operations and focus on innovation and the development of the next generation of digital products and services.” As John Koblin notes: “It’s been a while since Conde Nast hired an outsider for a big corporate position.” His start date is August 16.



“Joe brings global experience, strong relationships with key tech partners, operational skills, and experience enabling brand management, all of which will help Condé Nast achieve its strategic goals,” Sauerberg said in a statement. “He is known throughout the media industry as a strong leader and someone who works collaboratively to harness the power of technology for the overall success of the businesses he supports.”

Meanwhile, read all about the man who The New York Observer has dubbed “The New It Boy of the Mag World” in Koblin’s cover story this week.

His name is Scott Dadich, and he’s the brain behind Wired’s successful iPad app (which he first sketched out on a cocktail napkin!), who started as Wired’s creative director and was promoted to executive director of digital magazine development for Conde Nast.

Koblin writes:

His job, on paper, is to help editors at magazines like The New Yorker and Vogue manage their time and brainstorm ideas about what works on the iPad. But at a time when Newsweek goes for $1 and the industry is in desperate need for heroes, Mr. Dadich is widely seen as the guy who can bridge magazine design and technology, and bring the business one step closer to salvation.

Good stuff.

Read more at The New York Observer >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.