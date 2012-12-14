Apple Names Action Movie FX And Paper The Two Best Apps Of The Year

Photo: Apple

Apple’s list of the year’s best apps is out.It named Paper the best iPad app of the year and Action Movie FX the best iPhone app of the year.



Paper is a free notebook app that lets users draw and write whatever they want. Different pens and brushes can be unlocked as an in-app purchase. Check it out here.

Action Movie FX lets you insert high quality 3D effects into your video. Want a missile to come out of the sky and destroy everything? Action Movie FX can do it for you. Check it out here.

