Two Banksy Pieces Showed Up In Union Square Today, And The Scene Was Chaotic

Two Banksy works — a sculpture of Ronald McDonald and a truck filled with squealing stuffed animals — made an appearance at the McDonald’s in Union Square this afternoon.

Since Union Square is right by the Business Insider offices, we hustled down to get a firsthand look. The scene was chaotic, with people jostling to take pictures before police came to clear the area.

Banksy has been entertaining New Yorkers with a scavenger hunt for his art since the beginning of October, when he announced an “artist’s residency” in the city. So far, his stencils, sculptures, and videos have cropped up in all five boroughs.

The fibreglass clown first appeared last week in front of a McDonald’s in the South Bronx, accompanied by an actor playing a shoe-shine boy. Banksy promised on his website that the sculpture would continue to show up outside McDonald’s locations around New York.

Madeline Stone / Business Insider This fibreglass clown is having his shoes shined by an unknown man.

“Sirens of the Lambs,” a slaughterhouse delivery truck filled with squealing, animatronic pigs and sheep, also made an appearance in Union Square today. It made a noisy racket.

Madeline Stone / Business Insider Banksy’s slaughterhouse truck also stopped by, making lots of creepy thumping and squealing noises as people snapped photos.

The crowd grew quickly as onlookers stopped to take pictures. Three cops arrived to tell people to get out of the street.

