Australia’s Isaiah Firebrace performs during the first semi-final rehearsal of Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on May 8, 2017.

Photo: Sergei Supinsky/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Two Australians will compete in the Eurovision grand final on the weekend.

Australia’s representative Isaiah Firebrace, and Australian-born Anja Nissen, representing Denmark, will both compete for the title of 2017 Eurovision champion.

They are up against entries from Moldova, Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Armenia, Cyprus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, Hungary, Israel, Romania, Norway, The Netherlands and Austria.

Anja Nissan takes a selfie with fans on the red carpet ahead of the 29th Annual ARIA Awards 2015 at The Star on November 26, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty Images.

Both Firebrace and Nissen are the winners of television talent shows. Firebrace was the winner of the eighth season of The X Factor Australia in 2016, while Nissen won the third series of Nine’s The Voice in 2014.

The 2017 grand final is being held at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, and will be aired live on Sunday morning from 5am AEST and replayed on Sunday night.

