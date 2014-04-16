Two Australians Were Killed By A US Drone In Yemen: Report

Two Australians have been killed by a US predator drone strike (Photo: Getty)

Two Australian citizens where killed after a US predator drone struck a convoy of cars in Hadramout in eastern Yemen, according to a News Corp Australia report.

The two men in their 20s — one of whom is also a New Zealand citizen — were involved with al-Qa’ida militants, though they were not the primary target of the airstrike, which also killed three others on November 19.

The Australian’s report says they were Christopher Harvard of Townsville and the dual citizen who went by the name “Muslim bin John’’ and fought under the alias “Abu ­Suhaib al-Australi’’.

A senior intelligence source said the pair were “foot soldiers” for the terrorist group. Australian authorities were not notified until after the strike.

DNA tests on bone and tissue samples were used to identify the pair, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed two Australians were killed in an anti-terror operation.

The United States, through both the Pentagon and CIA, has been running a controversial drone strike program in Yemen targeting al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.