Two Australians Have Made It To The World Financial Modelling Finals In New York

Hopefuls at the Hotel CBD in Sydney discuss tactics for the world competition. Image: Sarah Bullen.

Two Australians and two New Zealanders are among the 16 finalists in Modeloff, the annual Financial Modelling World Championships held in New York.

The Australian Excel spreadsheet experts, both based in Sydney, are:

Peter Suen, age 29, Investment Analyst, Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

Joseph Lau, age 41, Director, Project Advisor, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The New Zealanders:

Owen Auger, 34, Commercial Manager, Fonterra Group Limited, Auckland

Michael Clark, 26, Senior Analyst, PwC, Wellington

They are hoping to repeat the effort of New Zealander Alex Gordon, who won the inaugural global modelling competition and a $25,000 prize in 2012.

The competition, which involves solving a financial puzzle using a spreadsheet within a give time frame against other analysts, starts with 4,000 entrants from round the world and gets down to just 16 who fly to New York for the finals December 5 to 7.

This means the two Australians and two New Zealanders make up a quarter of the finalists.

There’s also one from Hong Kong: Alvin Woon, Vice President, Portfolio and Pricing Analysis, Leasing, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

