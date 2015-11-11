Two Australians have been ranked among the top 100 CEOs in the world

David Thodey. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Two Australian CEO have made it into the latest Harvard Business Review’s 100 best-performing CEOs in the world list.

They are David Thodey, who recently stepped down as Telstra CEO and is now CSIRO chairman, who ranked ranked 61st on the list. The second Australia is Oil Search CEO Peter Botten, who came in at number 72.

Last year there were no Australians in the top 100.

Thodey doubled the value of Telstra after becoming CEO in 2009.

The top 10 CEOs.

Number 1 in the global CEO rankings went to Lars Rebien Sørensen of Denmark, who heads pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk.

Harvard Business Review evaluates CEOs according to long term performance rather than just the last half-year results.

“In the past, our ranking was based exclusively on hard stock market numbers,” the review says. “We looked at total shareholder return, as well as the change in each company’s market capitalisation.”

This year the review added a measurement of environmental, social and governance performance.

Here’s where in the world the top performing CEOs come from:

