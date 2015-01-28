Two Australians From The Bali Nine Are Not On The Indonesian Government's Execution List

Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/Getty.

Convicted Australian drug smugglers Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan are not on the next list to face a firing squad in Indonesia’s next round of executions, according to the ABC, despite reports that the contrary.

Indonesia executed six people, including five foreigners, convicted of drug crimes on January 18 and Attorney-General, HM Prasetyo, reportedly told a Parliamentary committee that his department was evaluating the shootings, and “still finding the right time for the next executions of citizens of France, Ghana, Cordova, Brazil, The Philippines, Australia and one Indonesian” according to The Age.

But the ABC quotes the parliamentary committee’s chair Azis Syamsuddin as saying the AG d”id not list any nationalities when appearing before the committee”.

Chan, 31 and Sukumaran, 33, were convicted as the ringleaders of 2005 plan by nine Australian to smuggle 8.3kg of heroin from Bali to Australia. Appeals for clemency were rejected by the president and approaches by the Australian government to convert the sentences to life imprisonment have also been turned down by Indonesia.

The remaining seven Australians are serving life imprisonments, with having escaped the death penalty on appeal. Chan and Sukumaran are also planning one more Supreme Court appeal for reconsideration.

Meanwhile, artist Ben Quilty, a friend of Sukumaran, is holding a concert called Music for Mercy, as part of a candlelight vigil in Sydney’s Martin Place at 7pm tomorrow, January 29.

Musicians Megan Washington, Josh Pyke, Jenny Morris, Amanda Brown, Emma Louise, Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst and The Church’s Steve Kilbey are among those who will perform.

The push for clemency for the pair has gathering momentum in Australia, with a diverse group including Alan Jones, Germaine Greer, Richard Roxburgh, Geoffrey Rush, and singer Missy Higgins appearing in a video appealing to the Indonesian president to spare their lives.

An accompanying online petition has gathered nearly 70,000 signatures.

