Two Australian Soldiers Finish The South Pole Trek With Prince Harry

Corporal Seamus Donaghue and Private Heath Jamieson have finished the 335-kilometre trek to the South Pole with Prince Harry, as part of an international expedition to support and raise funds care for wounded soldiers.

Initially starting out as a race, tough conditions saw participants from the UK, the US and Canada finish as a single group.

The chief executive of Soldier On, the Australian partner charity to the event, said the Virgin Money South Pole Allied Challenge was inspiring.

“These men and women not only had to battle against the cold and the distance, they also had to compete with their physical and psychological wounds,” John Bale told The Australian.

